EXPLOSIONS HEARD NEAR IRANS KHARG ISLAND IN GULF, ORIGIN UNKNOWN

Explosions were ⁠heard ⁠on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in the Gulf, a ⁠key oil terminal, but their origin was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The state-affiliated Nournews said there were unconfirmed reports ⁠from ⁠local sources that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile fired by U.S. forces.

A ⁠Fars correspondent on Kharg Island said explosion sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no ⁠sign ‌of ‌smoke was seen.

There ⁠was no ‌immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities ⁠about the ⁠reports.