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News World Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island in Gulf, origin unknown

Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island in Gulf, origin unknown

Explosions of unknown origin were heard Saturday near Iran's primary oil export hub on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 05,2026 10:00 AM
Updated September 05,2026 10:17 AM
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EXPLOSIONS HEARD NEAR IRANS KHARG ISLAND IN GULF, ORIGIN UNKNOWN

Explosions were ⁠heard ⁠on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in the Gulf, a ⁠key oil terminal, but their origin was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The state-affiliated Nournews said there were unconfirmed reports ⁠from ⁠local sources that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile fired by U.S. forces.

A ⁠Fars correspondent on Kharg Island said explosion sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no ⁠sign ‌of ‌smoke was seen.

There ⁠was no ‌immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities ⁠about the ⁠reports.