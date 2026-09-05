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News World Russian strike kills four in Ukraine: military authority

Russian strike kills four in Ukraine: military authority

A Russian strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Kamianske killed four people and wounded five on Saturday, regional military authorities reported.

AFP WORLD
Published September 05,2026 08:48 AM
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RUSSIAN STRIKE KILLS FOUR IN UKRAINE: MILITARY AUTHORITY

A Russian strike killed four people in southeastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military authority said Saturday, as the foes pummel each other with long-range missile and drone attacks.

The strike came despite President Volodymyr Zelensky proposing a ceasefire with Russia for the expected visit this weekend of US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US President Donald Trump said the pair, his lead negotiators on ending the war, had a proposal to break the diplomatic stalemate in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said the attack in the city of Kamianske killed four people.

Five more were wounded, including a 30-year-old woman in intensive care, he said.