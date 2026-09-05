Drone attack kills at least 3 soldiers in northeastern Colombia

An attack involving drones, followed by a clash inside a military compound in northeastern Colombia, killed at least three soldiers and wounded four others, Colombia's military said Saturday.

Local authorities blamed Friday night's attack on the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN). The assault targeted a military unit in Ocana, Norte de Santander department, near the Venezuelan border.

Two soldiers died at the scene, while a third died after receiving medical treatment, the military said on US social media company X.

President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack. "For every police officer or soldier murdered, we will bring the full weight and legitimate force of the State down upon the criminals," Espriella said, according to the Washington Post.

The ELN, an armed group active since 1964, is largely based in the Catatumbo region, which spans parts of Norte de Santander and Cesar departments. The group also shelters dissident factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that rejected the peace agreement reached a decade ago.

The groups are competing for control of the strategic region, which borders Venezuela and is one of Colombia's main coca-producing zones.

In August, an explosion outside a police station in Cucuta injured 11 officers and killed a police dog. Officials also blamed the ELN. Earlier this week, at least one civilian was killed and 11 others injured when a car bomb exploded outside a police station in northeastern Colombia.



