At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Bolivia military base explosions

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after two major explosions ripped through a military barrack on Friday in western Bolivia, according to officials.

Viacha Health Director Rita Nebraska told a television station that preliminary military reports indicate there were between 10 and 15 fatalities in explosions.

Nebraska said a hospital received 62 patients, with 14 transferred to specialized hospitals in La Paz due to severe trauma and burns, including 10 military victims who were routed to a military hospital.

The Defense Ministry said the double detonation occurred at approximately 2.30 pm local time (1830GMT) at the General Maintenance Center of the RAM-2 "Bolivar" military base in Viacha. Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano explained that the first blast "involved black powder corresponding to the pyrotechnic material stored in the place," followed by a second, far more powerful detonation.

Justiniano earlier reported a preliminary count of two deaths, 81 injuries and seven missing. He confirmed that two of those injured were in critical condition, and that he would not speculate on potential casualties while the removal of debris continues.

The Autonomous Municipal Government of Viacha, which is 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) southwest of the administrative seat of the government of La Paz, announced that the blasts affected an area within a 1-kilometer radius, resulting in widespread property damage and leaving hazardous ordnance exposed in public areas.

In response, municipal authorities declared three days of mourning to show solidarity with grieving families.

President Rodrigo Paz expressed his "deepest solidarity" and ordered authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. Paz emphasized that the government will not "speculate or rush to conclusions" about responsibilities.