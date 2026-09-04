Trump expected to sign a beef-related executive order on Friday - sources

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order ⁠related to ⁠beef on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

One of the sources said the ⁠order would pertain to country-of-origin labeling for beef.

Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order behind closed doors at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT).

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said last week he would look into ⁠whether ⁠there were too many regulations restricting ranchers from slaughtering their own cattle.

He also signed last week an order to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring down consumer beef prices, which ⁠have hit record highs this year.

Ranchers and farm groups strongly oppose the plan, which they argue will disadvantage American producers.

Some ranchers have sought mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, arguing that would ⁠support ‌domestic ‌producers and provide more transparency ⁠to consumers. Under ‌current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a "Product of USA" label for ⁠meat born, raised and ⁠slaughtered in the U.S.









