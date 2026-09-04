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News European Union 5 EU countries seeking deal with non-EU country for migrants 'return hub': Danish minister

5 EU countries seeking deal with non-EU country for migrants 'return hub': Danish minister

Five EU nations—Denmark, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Greece—are negotiating a deal with an unnamed non-EU country to host an offshore deportation "return hub" for rejected asylum seekers, targeting a January 1 rollout.

AFP EUROPEAN UNION
Published September 04,2026 05:27 PM
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5 EU COUNTRIES SEEKING DEAL WITH NON-EU COUNTRY FOR MIGRANTS RETURN HUB: DANISH MINISTER

Five European Union countries are seeking a deal with an unnamed non-EU country to host a "return hub" for migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected, with a targeted start date of January 1, a Danish minister said Friday.

Denmark, Greece, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands agreed to the initiative during a meeting in Copenhagen. "Around New Year, we expect to have a common understanding with a partner country outside of the European Union," said Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Immigration.