Rubio to visit Trump-friendly allies Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel next week to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, three Latin American nations whose leaders are close to President Donald Trump, the State Department said Friday.

The trip from Tuesday to Thursday comes just days after Washington sealed a controversial deal with Venezuela that grants the United States control of about one-fifth of Venezuela's huge oil reserves.

In recent months, Latin America has seen a wave of conservative success at the ballot box, with Peru's Keiko Fujimori and Colombia's Abelardo de la Espriella -- both Trump-approved candidates -- taking office.

The aim of the trip, which will also see Rubio meet right-wing Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa, is to "strengthen key US partnerships," discuss increased cooperation on battling drug cartels, and deepening trade relations, the State Department said.

"Throughout the trip, the Secretary will reaffirm the Trump Administration's commitment to a secure, prosperous, and democratic Western Hemisphere," department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Washington has been clear about its plan to assert US dominance in South America under the so-called "Donroe Doctrine," Trump's update of the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which had called for European colonial powers to butt out of the Western Hemisphere.

In Colombia, Rubio will discuss US support for Bogota's response in the wake of a devastating earthquake last month that left more than 330 people dead and thousands more homeless, Pigott said.

The Trump administration, which had a dismal relationship with the previous government of leftist leader Gustavo Petro, was thrilled with De la Espriella's election win.

Since he took office on August 7, the new president has taken a hardline approach, with US backing, to armed groups funded by drug trafficking.

As the world's largest cocaine producer, Colombia has seen an uptick in violent clashes pitting rebel groups against cartels, with both seeking to control lucrative drug-trafficking routes.

Colombia also has joined the Shield of the Americas, Trump's anti-cartel alliance of Latin American countries including Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador.

- 'Extraordinary achievement' -

Rubio will then head to Ecuador.

Quito has joined Washington in operations against boats which they say are linked to Los Choneros, a criminal gang involved in the narcotics trade.

A year ago, the US government launched a military air campaign against vessels allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that left more than 200 people dead.

The last stop on Rubio's trip is Peru, which has been led since late July by Fujimori, whose father Alberto Fujimori ruled the country in the 1990s.

Rubio has called the shift towards pro-US conservative governments in Latin America an "extraordinary achievement."

Mexico and Brazil are the only remaining regional powers with leftist governments.

Communist-ruled Cuba, which is facing a major economic and energy crisis, lost its main ally when Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro was ousted in a US operation in January.

The government in Caracas has since cooperated with Washington, and Havana has been under a US oil blockade.







