2 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two young men were killed Friday in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The strike targeted the men riding a motorcycle near the Engineers' Syndicate building in the city during the afternoon, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli escalation against villages and towns across southern Lebanon despite an agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal as part of a US-mediated negotiating process.

Since March 2, 2026, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and injured over 12,000 others, while forcing more than 1 million people from their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, and has expanded its occupation of Lebanese territory during its ongoing military offensive.