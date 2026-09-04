Zelensky slams his security services for 'unacceptable' shootout

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed his security services after a shootout between rival agencies in Kyiv this week, saying he planned dismissals of high-ranking officials.

A gun fight between the military intelligence agency (GUR) and State Security Service (SBU) erupted in the capital Wednesday, leaving several officers injured.

The shootout happened in broad daylight and as Ukraine continues to fight Russia's dragging invasion.

Zelensky said late on Thursday that "both agencies must be held accountable, both acted in a way that is absolutely unacceptable."

He said that two security officials -- one from each agency -- have been named as suspects, and that an investigation is ongoing.

"It is important that the truth be established and that situations like this never happen again," he said.

He added that the heads of both agencies will be "assessed" and that "deputy heads who bear responsibility for this situation will be dismissed."

According to Ukrainian media, the conflict may be linked to the SBU detaining a deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps -- a battalion of anti-Kremlin Russians fighting for Kyiv, which falls under the command of the GUR.

A GUR serviceman, named as Sergiy Ivanov, who was detained after the shooting was freed by a Kyiv court Friday, several Ukrainian media reported, but ordered to report on his whereabouts.

An SBU officer is also due to appear in court.

The SBU has said it was conducting "counter-sabotage work" to "prevent a murder" ordered by Russia, saying it had uncovered contacts between the commander and Russia's special services.

The GUR, meanwhile, said there was a "targeted disinformation campaign" against it.

Both agencies play a central role in Kyiv's war effort and have seen their powers massively grow during Russia's invasion.







