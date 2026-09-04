ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES MELONI ON BECOMING ITALYS LONGEST-SERVING PRIME MINISTER

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday congratulated Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni after she became Italy's longest-serving prime minister.

"I sincerely congratulate Ms. Giorgia Meloni, who has earned the title of Italy's 'longest-serving prime minister,'" Erdoğan said in a social media post.

Erdoğan said he was confident that mutual ties between Türkiye and Italy would continue to grow stronger.

"I sincerely believe that we will further strengthen the cooperation and solidarity between our countries with Ms. Giorgia Meloni with each passing day," he said.

Meloni on Friday became the head of the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic, according to Italian news agency ANSA. She reached 1,413 days in office since taking power on Oct. 22, 2022, surpassing Silvio Berlusconi's second government, which lasted 1,412 days.

Meloni, who has also become Italy's longest-serving prime minister of the postwar period, marked the milestone in a post through US social media company X, describing it as a source of gratitude and responsibility.

"It is a fact that I welcome with gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. Because stability is not a record to flaunt, but the condition that allows a nation to plan, decide, honor commitments, and command respect," she said.