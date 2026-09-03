Russia destroys 37 drones flying toward Moscow

Russian air defense forces intercepted 37 drones flying toward Moscow in separate waves overnight, according to an official Thursday.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in statements after midnight that the Defense Ministry's air defense forces successfully downed the aircraft. The drones were neutralized in consecutive groups of 10, 17 and 10.

Sobyanin said emergency services arrived at the debris crash sites to manage the fallout. Whether drone remnants caused any casualties or structural damage on the ground remains unknown, as officials have not released details regarding the effect.

There has been no official statement from Ukraine on the drone launches.

The attack occurs as the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, remains locked in a stalemate amid escalating long-range drone and missile campaigns.





