Zelensky says Ukraine finalizing text of a 'Drone Deal' with Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during his visit to Belgrade, Serbia, August 8, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his country is finalizing the text of a 'Drone Deal' with Germany.

Following a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelensky said that they discussed issues surrounding a drone incident last month at Leipzig Airport, which Berlin officially blamed on Russia, defining the incident as "another Russian escalation."

Expressing that Merz briefed him on the measures taken by Germany, Zelensky said, for his part, he assured the chancellor that Ukraine is ready to help, including with expertise, experience or "other areas where Germany may need it."

"Our teams are already finalizing the text of the Drone Deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defense capabilities," Zelensky further said, noting they discussed the substance of the agreement and when they will be able to sign it.

Zelensky also said that he and Merz agreed to meet in person, going on to say he also thanked the German chancellor for Berlin's "steadfast support and leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians."

"There will be new air defense packages from Germany this month," he added.

Ukraine has signed "drone deals" with several countries in recent months to initiate comprehensive collaboration in security and defense.

Zelensky said last month that Kyiv has concluded "drone deals" with nine countries, and that another 15 agreements are being developed.

On Tuesday, the German government formally accused Russia of an attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport on Aug. 4 and announced sanctions.

The measures include closing the Russian Consulate General in Bonn by Sept. 18, ending a 2011 German-Russian agreement on cultural and information centers and forcing the closure of the Russian House in Berlin.

Germany also ordered staff of both missions and their families to leave the country as soon as possible.

Moscow rejected Berlin's accusations, with Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev describing the measures as "unsubstantiated, absurd, and illogical," and saying that the "unprecedented escalation" would not remain "without consequences."