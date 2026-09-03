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Kuwait says air defenses responding to Iranian missile, drone threats

Kuwaiti air defenses are actively intercepting missile and drone attacks from Iran, with the army urging the public to follow safety instructions amid ongoing hostilities.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 03,2026 08:39 AM
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KUWAIT SAYS AIR DEFENSES RESPONDING TO IRANIAN MISSILE, DRONE THREATS

Kuwaiti air defenses are engaging hostile missile and drone attacks from Iran, the army said Thursday.

"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces wrote on US social media company X.

The army confirmed that any explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting "hostile targets." The public was urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by authorities.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where the US and Iran have been trading strikes since February. Kuwait, which hosts US military forces, has been a target of Iranian attacks.

It remains unclear whether Kuwaiti forces sustained any damage or casualties. Iran has not commented on the attack.