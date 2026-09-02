President Erdoğan, first lady share joint video on programs in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan shared a video on social media Wednesday featuring their visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Erdoğan traveled to the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit. Emine Erdoğan accompanied him.

The Turkish president and the first lady attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek, held as part of celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence.

The couple were welcomed at the stadium by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aigul Japarova.

During the ceremonial parade, Erdoğan and the first lady gave a standing ovation to Türkiye's delegation at the games.

Erdoğan also attended the expanded session of the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit at the Yntymak Ordo complex in Bishkek.

Addressing the session, Erdoğan said: "As Türkiye, we are taking responsibility for resolving the conflicts taking place around us through dialogue and diplomacy, and we continue to work for peace, tranquility and stability in our region and throughout the world."

EMİNE ERDOĞAN MEETS SPOUSES OF LEADERS



Emine Erdoğan also attended a program for the spouses of leaders hosted by Aigul Japarova at the Ala Archa Enesai State Residence.

As part of the program, the spouses walked through the grounds of the residence and watched a concert in a traditional Kyrgyz yurt.

The spouses posed for a family photo before touring an exhibition featuring traditional Kyrgyz handicrafts.

In a joint social media post, Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan said: "I hope that our deep-rooted relations with Kyrgyzstan will continue to grow stronger on the basis of friendship and brotherhood."