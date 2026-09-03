Trump signs spending bill to prevent US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill into law Wednesday to avert a federal government shutdown and extend key public programs.

The White House announced that the president approved the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2027, which establishes a temporary continuing resolution.

The measure provides fiscal year 2027 appropriations to federal agencies through Dec. 11 to fund continuing projects and activities of the federal government. It also extends authorities for a range of programs, including surface transportation and veteran programs.

The bill serves as a temporary bridge while Congress works on long-term funding, and extends authorization for veteran services and surface transportation.

The legislation easily cleared Congress, passing the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a vote of 370-48. The final House vote included support from 193 Republicans and 176 Democrats, following Senate approval earlier in a 90-6 vote in August.





