US, South Korea agree to closely cooperate on resolving North Korea’s nuclear issue

The US and South Korea agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation in addressing North Korea's nuclear issue and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, local media reported Tuesday.

The agreement was reached in a phone call Monday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, said Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

A statement issued by the ministry did not mention whether the two top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea's denuclearization, despite their emphasis on the importance of cooperation on North Korea's nuclear program.

"The minister and secretary agreed to continue close communication and cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. for peace on the Korean Peninsula and the resolution of North Korea's nuclear issue while maintaining a solid combined defense posture," the statement said.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a separate read-out said Rubio noted the need for the two countries to "remain in close coordination on matters that are integral to the alliance."

Pigott did not mention the issue of North Korea's denuclearization.

During the call, Cho said the South Korean government will do its best to help ensure that US President Donald Trump's recent message for North Korea will lead to the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and peace on the peninsula.

He was apparently referring to Trump's remarks last week that he expects to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is seeking a meeting with Kim, which could take place during his next trip to Asia, likely for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China in November.

Rubio and Cho also agreed to work together to further elevate bilateral relations by achieving "mutually beneficial" outcomes on various pending issues, including tariffs, an investment agreement and security cooperation, it said.

Rubio also explained Washington's efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.







