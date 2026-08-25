Trump ignored top-level warnings before launching Iran war - report

US President Donald Trump launched the February offensive against Iran despite explicit warnings from his intelligence chief, vice president and senior military advisers that the conflict could trigger a global energy crisis and lead to a more hard-line Iranian leadership, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to people familiar with pre-war meetings, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Trump that killing Iran's supreme leader would likely "usher in a more hard-line" successor and force the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which one-fifth of global oil and gas trade passes.

US Vice President JD Vance also advocated a more "cautious," negotiation-first approach, arguing that a diplomatic deal would be less costly than a war with "unwieldy consequences."

While top military officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, briefed Trump on "decisive" strike options, other officials raised concerns about munitions shortages and risks to an "overstretched force." Trump reportedly dismissed those concerns, suggesting the military could "handle any problems" as they arose.

The report said Trump was initially pleased with the start of the war and "puffed out his chest" at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser when informed of the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

However, as fuel prices soared and the war stalled, regional leaders from Saudi Arabia and Qatar pressed the White House for a diplomatic solution. Internal polling showed nearly 80% of Americans favored an agreement to end the war, prompting Trump to pursue the June interim truce.

Some Republicans also warned Trump about the potential impact of a prolonged war on their chances in the November midterm elections.

The 60-day window for nuclear negotiations ended on Aug. 17 without a final settlement.

The administration has since shifted back to Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign of economic warfare aimed at weakening the Iranian government through a sustained naval blockade and sanctions.