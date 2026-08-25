YPG terror group in Syria announces its dissolution

The YPG terror group announced Tuesday that its so-called autonomous administration and all its military and civilian structures have been dissolved.

Ferhat Abdi Şahin, one of the group's ringleaders, who uses the code name Mazloum Abdi, made the announcement to reporters at the People's Palace in the Syrian capital.

"Following the agreement reached with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and upon completion of the process of integrating our forces into the brigades of the Syrian army, we announce today, with a great sense of responsibility, that we are dissolving ourselves as an independent military force," said Şahin.

The Syrian administration and the YPG terror group reached a new agreement Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the organization's gradual integration into state institutions.