Another 6 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across beleaguered Gaza Strip

A child looks on from a doorway in a shelter amidst the rubble of a heavily-damaged building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Six Palestinians were killed Tuesday by Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, a local medical source said, as Israel continues to violate a ceasefire that ostensibly went into effect last October.

The latest casualties included two people who succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier Israeli strikes.

A medical source at the Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the bodies of three Palestinians had been brought to the hospital following an Israeli strike on a home in Beit Lahia.

Local eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the targeted home was located near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia Project area.

The strike killed three Palestinians and injured a number of others.

What kind of munitions were used in the strike was not immediately clear.

Earlier Tuesday, a Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu.

On the same day, two Palestinians died after having been struck by Israeli gunfire, the medical source said.

The same source added that another Palestinian had succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli shelling west of Khan Younis on Monday.

Another Palestinian died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis several days earlier, the source said.

Meanwhile, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles had opened fire on homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians south of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also reportedly targeted the Bureij refugee camp and areas near the Wadi Gaza Bridge in the central Gaza Strip.

In the north, Israeli vehicles opened fire on Palestinian homes in Beit Lahia amid intense artillery barrages, eyewitnesses said.

The ongoing attacks come despite US President Donald Trump's earlier call for Israel to halt strikes on Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News on Aug. 17, Trump said that Israel "should not be striking in Gaza."

"Hamas agreed to lay down their weapons" under the terms of a US-backed peace plan, he added.

Since the ceasefire was signed last October, Israeli attacks have killed 1,296 Palestinians and injured 4,296 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people -- and injured over 174,000 others -- in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which remains ongoing.