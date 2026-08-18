Zelenskyy says Belgium, Ukraine working on text of ‘drone deal’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his team and Belgium's are working on the text of a "drone deal."

In a statement on US social media company X following a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy said they discussed all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Stating that Belgium significantly helped Ukraine at the time in strengthening its combat aviation, Zelenskyy said his country appreciates Brussels' readiness to continue supporting Kyiv, as well as expressed hope that they will be able to implement what they discussed and that there will be "greater protection against Russian strikes."

"Ukraine is also ready to share our experience and expertise and support partners who have stood with us since the beginning of the war. Our teams are now working on the text of the Drone Deal, and we discussed potential dates for signing it," said Zelenskyy.

He went on to thank Belgium for more than €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in support already allocated for Ukraine this year, as well as for its solidarity with Kyiv and its backing of the country's EU membership path.

Prevot held talks with his acting Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. That meeting took place at the bomb shelter of the Foreign Ministry building due to an air alert in the Ukrainian capital.

Sybiha said he thanked Prevot for Brussels' support for Kyiv in the military, energy, humanitarian, and financial spheres since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which he said exceeded €4.6 billion.

"We deeply value the more than €1 billion in military aid provided this year bilaterally and through multilateral programs, particularly PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List)," he added, thanking Prevot for the "productive" discussions.

Ukraine has signed "drone deals" with several countries in recent months to initiate comprehensive collaboration in security and defense.

Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Kyiv has concluded "drone deals" with nine countries, and that another 15 agreements are being developed.