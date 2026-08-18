Trump says no talks taking place or planned with Iran

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no talks with Tehran are under way or planned and insisted the blockade of Iran's ports remains in force.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

"The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted a map on Truth Social showing the Strait of Hormuz as "NEW U.S. Territory," pressing his threat to claim sovereignty over the vital waterway.

Iran has effectively shut down the chokepoint, through which a fifth of the world's oil transits, in retaliation for the war Trump started along with Israel in late February.

The US leader revisited the idea again Monday in comments to reporters in the Oval Office, suggesting it would be a good idea.









