Erdoğan urges Trump to pursue diplomacy in Iran war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged US President Donald Trump in a phone call to continue diplomatic efforts to end the war with Iran, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.



Erdoğan stressed the importance of "making maximum use of diplomacy" and expressed hope that negotiations with Türkiye's eastern neighbour Iran would resume soon, according to a statement from his communications office on X.



Türkiye would support efforts to advance peace, it added.



A framework agreement reached between Iran and the United States in mid-June expired on Monday. It was intended to pave the way for a ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a long-term peace settlement.



However, no significant diplomatic progress has been made so far, with efforts to revive negotiations remaining stalled.

