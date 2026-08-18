Türkiye ‘strongly’ condemns Israeli attack on military airbase in Syria

Türkiye on Tuesday "strongly" condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Idlib province, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Israel continues to carry out attacks targeting Syria's infrastructure and capabilities while undermining the country's territorial integrity and unity.

It also urged the international community to adopt a "more resolute stance to put an end to Israel's aggression against Syria, which is taking on new dimensions with each passing day, and to ensure accountability for these actions, which disregard international law."