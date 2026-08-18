Israeli drone strike on crowded Gaza cafe kills 6 Palestinians, eyewitnesses say

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a cafe, at the seaport of Gaza City, August 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Six Palestinians were killed, including a child, and over 12 others were injured Tuesday by an Israeli drone strike that targeted a crowded cafe in the port of Gaza City.

In the immediate wake of the strike, the bodies of those killed and severely injured were taken to nearby hospitals, a medical source and eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The drone attack involved the firing of at least two missiles, witnesses stated.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed the attack had targeted Hamas commanders operating in the Al-Shati area west of Gaza City, further alleging the group had been planning attacks on its forces.

Israeli Army Radio, citing an unnamed security source, claimed the strike had targeted four Hamas commanders who had gathered at the cafe.

It also alleged that the targets included a Hamas "company commander" and three "faction commanders."

Hamas, for its part, has yet to issue a statement on the Israeli claims.

The drone attack is the latest Israeli violation of a ceasefire deal that ostensibly went into effect last October.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, repeated Israeli breaches of the truce agreement have killed 1,266 Palestinians and left another 4,200 injured.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed-and over 174,000 others injured-since Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October of 2023.