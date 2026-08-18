Israeli premier, Trump’s advisor disagree over continued Gaza killings: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner that Israel will continue targeted killings in the Gaza Strip, while the latter opposed the policy, an Israeli channel reported Monday.

"There was no agreement between Netanyahu and Kushner on the continuation of the assassination operations," Channel 15 reported, citing an informed source.

According to the source, "Netanyahu made clear that he will continue the assassinations, while Kushner expressed his opposition to them."

Netanyahu met Monday in Israel with Kushner, an envoy for Trump, and Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza.

Kushner arrived in Israel Sunday evening from Egypt, where he met with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Hamas officials led by the group's political bureau chief, Khalil al-Hayya.

Netanyahu is demanding that Hamas fully disarm before Israel begins withdrawing its forces from Gaza, while Hamas says it is prepared to surrender its weapons only if that is accompanied by a phased and orderly Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

Netanyahu has previously rejected the 15-point Gaza plan and insisted that Hamas disarm first, despite a roadmap issued by the Board of Peace on July 31 that calls for Hamas' disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal to proceed gradually and in parallel.

Mediators continue efforts to advance implementation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,262 Palestinians and wounded 4,168 others, according to the latest Health Ministry figures in Gaza.

Israel has carried out a genocide in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 174,000, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the territory's infrastructure.