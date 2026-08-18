2 children injured as Houthi drones hit civilian homes in western Yemen: Media

Two children were injured and several livestock were killed in a Houthi drone attack on civilian homes in western Yemen, a government-aligned television channel reported on Tuesday.

Aljoumhouriya TV, citing local sources, said Houthi drones struck homes in Hays district, south of Al-Hudaydah province, injuring two children and killing the animals.

No details were yet available about the extent of damage from the attack.

Fighting has intensified between government forces and the Houthis across several front lines in Yemen since early July, marking the deadliest escalation since 2022. Dozens of people were reported killed and injured on both sides.





