Turkish law on Terror-Free Türkiye process published in Official Gazette

A law establishing the legal framework for Türkiye's "Terror-Free Türkiye" process was published Monday in the Official Gazette, formally putting into effect measures approved by parliament earlier this month.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions and the execution of certain sentences linked to the PKK/KCK terrorist organization and affiliated groups once security institutions confirm the group has ended its activities and surrendered its weapons and ammunition under its control and the National Security Council issues a decision confirming that determination in the Official Gazette.

The law would suspend for five years prosecutions for offenses punishable by up to 15 years in prison and for 10 years for more serious offenses. It excludes certain serious offenses, including intentional homicide committed as part of terrorist activities.

The law covers crimes of founding or leading the PKK/KCK, membership, knowingly and willingly aiding the organization, and propaganda offenses, along with crimes committed within the organization's activities and terror-financing offenses committed on its behalf.

If a person commits another terrorism-related offense during the suspension period, the suspension will be lifted and the relevant legal proceedings or execution of the sentence will resume. If no such offense is committed during the specified period, the relevant prosecution may be dropped or the sentence deemed served under the law.

The legislation also provides procedures for registering weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles and other materials surrendered or declared by members of organizations covered by the law.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week described parliament's passage of the legislation as an "important step" in the Terror-Free Türkiye process, saying the government would work patiently and with determination to rid the country of terrorism "forever."



