Turkish vice president says board overseeing national solidarity law to hold first meeting on Aug. 24

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Tuesday that a board established to oversee and assess the implementation of the country's National Solidarity and Strengthening Social Cohesion Law plans to hold its first meeting on Aug. 24.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said the board, which he will chair, was established upon the law's publication in the Official Gazette.

"The Board defined under the law and operating under the chairmanship of the vice president was established with the publication of the law," he said.

Yilmaz said ministers and institutions represented on the board have also begun work within their respective areas of responsibility.

"We plan to hold the Board's first meeting on Monday, Aug. 24," he said.

Yilmaz said the meeting would address the board's working procedures and principles, as well as subcommittees to be established in line with the needs of the disarmament and dissolution process.

The board will also assess issues raised by its members that require coordination among state institutions, he added.

"Our Board will work in effective coordination for our national unity, brotherhood and peace, and will work intensively to fulfill all duties and responsibilities defined under Law No. 7595," Yilmaz said.

The law establishing the legal framework for Türkiye's "Terror-Free Türkiye" process was published in the Official Gazette on Monday, formally putting into effect measures approved by the parliament earlier this month.





