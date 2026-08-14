UK signs $22M agreement to support Lebanese army, security forces

The UK has signed a memorandum of understanding worth £16.3 million (approximately $22 million) to support the Lebanesearmy and Internal Security Forces, the British Embassy in Beirut said Friday.

The memorandum was signed Thursday with Lebanon's Interior and Municipalities Ministry and National Defense Ministry under the 31-month Internal Security Assistance Programme for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces, the embassy said in a statement.

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Defense Minister Michel Menassa and British Ambassador Hamish Cowell signed the memorandum at the Interior Ministry in Beirut, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The program aims to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, enhance security and stability, consolidate state authority, and increase the resilience of security institutions, the embassy said.

The support will be provided through the UK's Integrated Security Fund, according to the Lebanese MTV channel.

The partnership with the army, Internal Security Forces and their respective ministries will help strengthen policing operations and improve coordination between the two security institutions, the statement added.

The program also aims to support "professional, responsible and effective" responses to current and emerging internal and external security challenges.

It includes support for efforts to "combat terrorism and criminal violence" and strengthen the ability of Lebanese security institutions to confront security challenges.

Cowell said the memorandum reflected a shared commitment to building a "more secure, stable and resilient Lebanon."

He reaffirmed the UK's support for Lebanon's state institutions, particularly the army and Internal Security Forces, which he said "serve and protect the Lebanese people."

The British partnership with the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces dates back to 2009, according to the embassy.



