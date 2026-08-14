PKK realized it cannot achieve separatist goals: Turkish president

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said that the PKK had realized that it would not be able to achieve its separatist goals.

"The organization has understood, as a result of our determined struggle both at home and abroad, that it cannot achieve its separatist objectives. It has been forced to accept that it cannot achieve its goals either in Syria or in our country," Erdoğan said in his speech while receiving families of fallen soldiers and veterans at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

There would be no compromise on the fundamental characteristics of the Turkish state, the values of the nation, or the sensitivities of the families of fallen soldiers and veterans during the Terror-Free Türkiye process, he said.

"We have never taken part in any initiative that would make you bow your heads in shame. Have no doubt that we will never allow that to happen in the future either," he added.

"Our security units will continue to monitor every stage of the process," Erdoğan said.

The president stated that Türkiye and its national flag were entrusted to the nation by its fallen soldiers and veterans, adding that the government has mobilized state resources to support their families and veterans.

"We have always stood by you through our ministries, parliamentary institutions, and party organizations. We will continue to do whatever is necessary within the means of our state," Erdoğan said.

He said parliament took an "important step" this week as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process, which aims to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye's strength and regional influence had become clear and said the current process represented the final stage of years of efforts against terrorism.

"We are carrying this out with great care, on the basis of law and democracy, without hurting the memory of our martyrs," he said.

Erdoğan underlined that there would be no concessions regarding the fundamental characteristics of the state, national values, or the concerns of veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

"Our security units will continue to follow every stage of the process. The board chaired by our vice president will also monitor the steps taken and the work being carried out," he said.

Erdoğan said the government would continue to handle the issue carefully and with patience, common sense and calm, with the goal of permanently freeing Türkiye from terrorism.

He also warned that some political parties, groups or other circles could attempt to exploit the process for their own benefit.

"I ask you to remain particularly vigilant against such attempts and to continue trusting your state," Erdoğan told the families and veterans.