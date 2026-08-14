Egypt, Türkiye to deepen ‘excellent’ ties based on mutual trust: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Türkiye and Egypt would continue working together to deepen bilateral relations based on mutual trust and shared interests, stressing that stronger cooperation between the two countries would contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.



"Our visit to Egypt provided a highly important opportunity to discuss our bilateral cooperation, which is at an excellent level, as well as developments in our region," Fidan said in a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.



He thanked Egyptian officials for their "sincere hospitality," particularly his counterpart Badr Abdelatty, whom he described as his "valued counterpart and brother."



During the visit, Fidan said he co-chaired the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group with Abdelatty.



He also met with Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, and Nabil Fahmy, secretary-general of the Arab League.



Fidan said the two countries signed agreements aimed at increasing bilateral trade, diversifying economic ties and strengthening connectivity between Türkiye and Egypt.



"Türkiye and Egypt are two major states that act with an awareness of the responsibilities imposed on them by history and geography," he said.



"Strengthening cooperation between our countries serves not only the common interests of our peoples, but also the establishment of peace, stability and prosperity in our region," Fidan added.



He said Türkiye and Egypt would continue working "shoulder to shoulder" in line with the vision of their presidents and further deepen relations based on mutual trust and shared interests.





