France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra

France on Friday called on Israel to arrest and prosecute rogue settlers blockading Palestinian homes at Qusra in the occupied West Bank and to protect the civilian population.

"France condemns in the strongest possible terms the occupation of several Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in the West Bank by Israeli settlers, as well as the acts of violence committed against Palestinian civilians," the foreign ministry said.

"It calls on the Israeli authorities to arrest and bring to justice those responsible for these acts."

Israeli settlers at Qusra near Nablus began blockading Palestinian homes on Sunday and have defied attempts by the military to remove them, with residents saying they have been cut off from food and other supplies.

The siege has drawn unusually sharp criticism from Israeli ally Washington.

France stressed that acts of violence committed by settlers kept increasing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"France reiterates its condemnation of Israel's settlement policy, which threatens the two-state solution and fuels tensions on the ground," the foreign ministry said.







