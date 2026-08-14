TÜRKIYES JUSTICE AND DEVELOPMENT AK PARTY MARKS 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is marking 25 years on the country's political scene.

Its record has been unmatched since the beginning of the country's multiparty era in 1946.

On Aug. 14, 2001, the AK Party was founded as Türkiye's 39th political party, under the "Virtuous People Movement" led by Erdogan, who was then mayor of Istanbul.

"From today onward, nothing will be the same in Türkiye," Erdogan said at the launch event.

Years later, historians would describe the moment as the beginning of a new era in Turkish politics.

Erdogan was unanimously elected chairman at the AK Party's Founders' Board meeting on Aug. 16. The party's political journey began, eventually producing four prime ministers and two presidents through a series of electoral victories.

Just 15 months after its establishment, the AK Party contested the Nov. 3, 2002, general elections under the slogan "Alone in power, ready to work."

With Erdogan unable to run due to a political ban, the party won 34.28% of the vote and emerged as the largest party, leading to the formation of the 58th government, headed by Abdullah Gul.