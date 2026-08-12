US condemns recent attacks in Libya’s Zawiya, Benghazi

A fuel tank after fire was extinguished at the Zawiya oil complex following drone strikes, in Zawiya, Libya, August 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

The US said Wednesday it is concerned by recent violence in the Libyan cities of Zawiya and Benghazi, condemning attacks on the Zawiya oil refinery and the killing of a Libyan National Army intelligence official in Benghazi.

"The United States condemns the attacks on the Zawiya refinery and killing of Libyan National Army Director of Military Intelligence Fawzi al-Mansouri in Benghazi," Massad Boulos, senior advisor for Arab and African affairs, wrote on the US social media company X.

He urged thorough investigations into the attacks and those responsible to be held accountable, saying the incidents "underscore the need for unified, professional military and security institutions capable of providing security for the Libyan people."

Boulos urged Libyan stakeholders to "redouble their efforts to overcome divisions and advance the unification of Libya's military, economic, and political institutions."

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also condemned the attacks and urged an immediate end to armed clashes in Zawiya and Sorman, warning of the effect on civilians and critical infrastructure.

A drone targeted a power station in Libya's western city of Zawiya early Wednesday, sparking a fire at the facility, according to media reports.

Libya's General Electricity Company said the South Zawiya transformation station was completely burned and taken out of service, cutting electricity to wide areas.

The attack follows strikes on the Zawiya Oil Refinery, which Libya's National Oil Corporation said was targeted for the fifth time since Sunday. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Libya remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in Benghazi headed by Osama Hammad.