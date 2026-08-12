Türkiye to continue supporting dialogue between Libya’s east and west

Türkiye will continue supporting dialogue and cooperation between Libya's western and eastern regions and work for the country's peace, stability, and prosperity, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan shared details of his recent visit to Libya, thanking Libyan authorities for their warm hospitality and reception.

Fidan said he held "extensive and productive" meetings in the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, describing the visit as a concrete manifestation of Türkiye's "One Libya" policy, which does not distinguish between the country's western, eastern, and southern regions.

"Türkiye does not see Libya's peace and stability as separate from our own," Fidan said.

"It is essential that our Libyan brothers and sisters build their own future freely, securely, and prosperously. In line with the vision put forward by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to support strengthening dialogue and cooperation between Libya's west and east and contribute to Libya's peace, stability, and prosperity," he added.

COOPERATION, POLITICAL PROCESS DISCUSSED



During his visit, Fidan met with Libyan Prime Minister Abd al-Hamid Dbeibeh to discuss bilateral relations, Libya's political process, regional developments, and security issues, he said.

He also held talks with Mohamed al-Menfi, the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, and Mohamed al-Miftah Takala, chairman of the High Council of State.

Fidan said he also discussed bilateral cooperation and current developments with Ibrahim Dbeibeh, the prime minister's national security adviser; acting Defense Minister Abdulsalam Zubi; Interior Minister Emad al-Trabelsi; acting Chief of General Staff Salah al-Namroush; and military intelligence chief Mahmoud Hamza.

TALKS IN BENGHAZI



In Benghazi, Fidan met with Khalifa Haftar, the commander of forces in eastern Libya; his deputy, Gen. Saddam Haftar; House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh; and Belkacem Haftar, the head of Libya's Development and Reconstruction Fund.

The meetings focused on Libya's political and security agenda as well as opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation, Fidan said.

He stressed that Türkiye views bilateral cooperation in security and defense as one of the strategic elements that can make a concrete contribution to Libya's stability and regional security.

As part of his visit, Fidan also visited the Turkish Armed Forces Libya Task Group Command in Tripoli.