Zelensky says Ukraine-Armenia ties growing more constructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said relations with Armenia were becoming "more constructive" following a call Wednesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Now relations between Ukraine and Armenia are becoming even more constructive, and it is important that we have a constant dialogue," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The two leaders discussed the results of Zelensky's visit to Armenia and priority areas for cooperation, he said.

Zelensky also thanked Pashinyan for his congratulations on the 975th anniversary of the founding of a large monastery of Eastern Christianity, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, calling it an important date for Christians in the region.

The two leaders agreed to remain in regular contact, according to Zelensky.