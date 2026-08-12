US sends Israel ‘furious’ messages, demands answers about occupiers' violence in Qusra: Israeli media

The US sent Israel "furious" messages and demanded explanations from Tel Aviv about occupiers' violence in Qusra, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

American officials "said in conversations with Israeli counterparts that they were shocked by the incident and questioned what was happening," according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"The Americans raised difficult questions about whether there is anarchy in Israel and how it is possible that the army does not prevent harm to Palestinians," it added.

The report came as Israeli occupiers have besieged two Palestinian families in their homes in the West Bank since Sunday, as the families report dwindling supplies. Rights groups have urged authorities to intervene.