Moscow says Ukrainian drone strikes threaten global food security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine on Wednesday of intensifying attacks on civilian vessels and transport infrastructure in the Azov-Black Sea region.

Zakharova said the strikes were disrupting agricultural exports and threatening global food security.

She pointed out that Ukrainian forces had carried out attacks throughout the summer using drone systems and intelligence provided by NATO and EU countries.

The attacks targeted coastal transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as civilian vessels carrying agricultural products, including grain and sunflower oil, she said.

Zakharova cited several incidents she said had caused casualties.

"These strikes ... have created difficulties with the shipment of prepared cargoes along established export routes," said Zakharova, arguing that the attacks were contrary to international law protecting the safety of civilian shipping.

Russia recorded at least 100 drone attacks on commercial vessels carrying Russian agricultural products in the Azov and Black seas in July, she noted.

Zakharova said the attacks were causing delays in the export of grain, oilseed and feed products to international markets and creating difficulties for importers that rely on Russian agricultural supplies.

Zakharova emphasized that Kyiv's actions are fraught with instability on global food markets, and that the consequences would be particularly damaging for countries in the Global South and East through higher food and fertilizer costs.

The Russian armed forces are taking measures to protect navigation in the Black Sea, including strikes against facilities it said are used by Ukrainian forces to disrupt maritime traffic, according to Zakharova.

Moscow is also targeting infrastructure and vessels involved in transporting Western weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, she said.

Zakharova urged international organizations and other countries to assess the incidents and take measures to ensure the "unimpeded export of agricultural products."