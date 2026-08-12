UK set for biggest solar eclipse since 1999

A solar eclipse, the largest visible in the UK since 1999, will occur shortly after 1700GMT Wednesday, as authorities warned people not to look directly at the Sun.

The UK is among some European countries getting ready for a once-in-a-generation solar eclipse, which will begin shortly after 6 pm local time (1700GMT) across the UK.

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, this will be the most coverage seen from the UK and Ireland since the 1999 solar eclipse—which was total from most of Cornwall and Devon—making it a genuinely special occasion.

Along with individual preparations to experience the big occasion, many astronomy groups across the country will hold gatherings and events during the eclipse.

Royal Museums Greenwich in London said that all solar eclipse glasses are now sold out both online and in store.

According to reports, many shops on high streets had also sold out eclipse glasses days earlier.

Experts warned viewers not to look directly at the Sun without protection because during an eclipse, the Sun appears dimmer than usual, making it easier to look at directly, and reduced brightness can override the body's natural reflex to look away, allowing intense sunlight to reach and damage the retina.

Citing the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the UK Health Security Agency said that following the 1999 total solar eclipse, around 70 cases were reported of people experiencing vision problems after watching the eclipse.





