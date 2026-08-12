Turkish foreign minister to visit Egypt on Aug. 13-14

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Egypt on Aug. 13-14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and hold meetings with senior Egyptian officials.

During the meetings, Fidan will discuss bilateral relations, review the current status of agreements under negotiation, and encourage mutual investments in line with the common goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Fidan will also discuss cooperation opportunities in various areas, particularly hydrocarbons, electricity grid integration, energy infrastructure and mining.

He will assess steps that can be taken to advance existing cooperation in the military and defense industry fields, and will emphasize the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of regional ownership and shared responsibility.

In this context, he will underline the determination to continue joint efforts both bilaterally and under multilateral platforms such as the R4 initiative, which brings together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The visit will include the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, co-chaired by Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting will review the outcomes of the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Cairo in February and prepare for the third meeting, which is planned to be held in Türkiye in 2028.