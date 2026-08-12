Mecca Agreement vision extends beyond Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan: President Erdogan

The vision in the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement "is not limited" to only Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, expressing his desire to bring regional countries under the deal.

"Indeed, our vision is not limited to three countries. We want it to expand further and, if possible, one day bring all countries in the region under this framework. This would be one of the most important steps toward achieving lasting regional stability," Erdogan said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, one of the leading Arabic newspapers.

While US-Iran tensions are important to regional developments, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement should not be viewed merely as a response to them, Erdogan said, adding: "Such an interpretation would fail to properly understand the policies and intentions of our countries."

Noting that the agreement does not pose a threat to any country, the president said the deal is open to participation by "all brotherly countries that seek peace, prosperity, and stability in our region."

There is a history behind the deal, Erdogan said, pointing to discussions with the other signatories and other regional countries that have been ongoing "for a very long period."

Noting his remarks on remaining in regular consultation with regional countries in order to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, Erdogan said Ankara has acted "accordingly" in this regard.

"We know the kinds of disasters that externally imposed prescriptions have caused in attempts to resolve the region's problems. For this reason, Türkiye has always pursued a policy aimed at making the will and collective wisdom of regional countries decisive," he said.

The deal is a representation of "a strategic determination" in response to changing regional circumstances, he said, adding that the trilateral mechanism is not a reaction to "day-to-day developments."

"Türkiye has always favored diplomacy over tension, dialogue over conflict, and stronger regional cooperation over division. As a country capable of speaking with all parties and assuming responsibility on difficult issues when necessary, we will continue to do our part to establish lasting peace and stability in our region," he further added.

Deal is result of 'new circumstances' in region

The agreement is "the result of the new circumstances" and a shared sense of responsibility, Erdogan said.

"We have always favored regional countries taking ownership of regional issues and resolving them themselves," he added.

"The problems of the region should be resolved by the region's own actors, and we can say that we have now taken the first step in that direction," he stressed.

Recent developments have highlighted the necessity of solidarity among friendly and brotherly nations, whereas long-term peace necessitates not only an end to conflict but also mutual trust, political will and a shared vision for the future, he noted.

The agreement represents more than cooperation among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Erdogan said, adding that it is intended as a broader framework for regional stability and remains open to other countries seeking peace and security.

Ankara views the deal as the beginning of a new era of regional cooperation and solidarity, with the possibility of expanding participation in the future, he said.

Agreement 'based on collective deterrence'

Erdogan said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is built on the principle of collective deterrence and aims to deepen security and defense cooperation among its members while contributing to regional stability.

The agreement will pave the way for joint defense industry projects and strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, he explained, stressing that it does not target any country.

Under the deal, a threat to one member's security will be treated as a common security concern by the other parties, he said.

He added that the agreement should not be viewed solely as a military arrangement, saying its broader purpose is to reinforce deterrence, strengthen mutual security through solidarity and preserve peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan also said the signatories are sending a message that they will not pose a threat to one another but will instead work to guarantee each other's security.

"The security of one of us is the security of all of us," he said, adding that an inclusive application of this approach can help establish lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

Regional countries stressed to take 'greater responsibility' for their security

Erdogan said regional countries must take greater responsibility for their own security, stability and future, arguing that the region's challenges are best addressed by its own countries and peoples.

Stronger regional ownership, solidarity and coordination will not only bolster stability in the Middle East but also contribute to global stability, the president said.

He stressed the importance of establishing stronger and more permanent mechanisms among regional countries, including institutionalized cooperation aimed at safeguarding both security and economic stability.

"The future of the region cannot be shaped independently of the will of the countries of the region," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye does not seek exclusionary blocs, but rather a regional cooperation framework based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual trust and shared interests.

Türkiye, he said, will continue to assume responsibility when necessary and pursue diplomatic initiatives to strengthen regional peace, security and stability.

Agreement to contribute to enhancing security in Gulf

Erdogan said he believed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement will help enhance security in the Gulf region, adding that it aims to promote the region's prosperity, peace and security.

He underscored the importance of security in the Gulf region for the global economy and international trade.

The security of the Gulf region is of great importance not only to the countries of the region but also to the global economy and international trade.

"Many issues, from energy supply security and the safety of maritime routes to the continuity of trade and global economic stability, are directly connected to peace and stability in this region," he further said.

"This is not merely a theoretical statement; developments over the past few months have demonstrated it clearly," he added.

Erdogan said every step to strengthen security and stability in the Gulf would benefit not only the region but also global peace and prosperity.

He said the agreement could deepen regional security cooperation and solidarity, stressing that security and economic development are closely linked.

Pointing to Europe's postwar experience, Erdogan said political stability can pave the way for economic integration and prosperity, adding that trade and investment cannot be sustained without peace.

He also described Gulf stability as strategically important for economic links connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, saying Türkiye views peace and stability in the Gulf as closely tied to its own security and to broader regional peace.

He expressed Türkiye's determination to assume "every responsibility that falls upon us and continue our constructive diplomatic efforts."

Tensions in Strait of Hormuz can affect worldwide economy

Erdogan said the Strait of Hormuz is of global strategic importance because of its role in energy supplies and international trade, warning that tensions there can have worldwide economic consequences.

He said Türkiye hopes the current tensions will ease and that the waterway will return to operating safely, stably and without disruption, stressing that this depends on restraint and keeping diplomatic channels open.

The president reiterated that Türkiye favors dialogue and negotiation over escalation, saying lasting solutions in Hormuz, Ukraine and Palestine can only be achieved through diplomacy.

He added that regional countries bear significant responsibility for the security of the Strait and said stronger regional cooperation and a shared security approach could help ensure its long-term stability.

"Our hope and expectation is that the current tensions will end as soon as possible and that the Strait of Hormuz will once again serve international trade safely, stably, and without interruption.

"Achieving this depends on the parties acting with common sense and keeping diplomatic channels open," he added.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia have 'strategic relationship rooted in shared history'

Erdogan described Türkiye's ties with Saudi Arabia as "a strategic relationship rooted in shared history, close bonds and mutual interests," saying cooperation between the two countries has gained momentum in recent years.

"We regard our relations with Saudi Arabia as a strategic relationship shaped by our shared history, bonds of brotherhood and mutual interests," the president said.

He said Ankara and Riyadh are strengthening political dialogue while expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defense industries, energy and tourism.

"At a time when our region is undergoing very serious challenges, close consultation and cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have become even more important," he stressed.

Erdogan added that the agreement can further deepen bilateral ties, particularly in defense cooperation.

"We believe the Mecca Agreement will help further strengthen our relations in many areas, particularly defense cooperation," he said.

He also stressed the wider regional impact of instability, saying even a limited crisis could affect neighboring countries through migration and terrorism.

"I believe that in the period ahead, we will take steps that will raise relations between our two countries to much higher levels."

Lebanon's peace, security have 'great importance' to regional stability

Erdogan said Lebanon's security and stability are vital to regional peace, stressing the need to protect the country's sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity.

"Lebanon's peace, security and stability are of great importance to the stability of our entire region," he said, adding that Türkiye opposes foreign interference and efforts to turn Lebanon into "an arena of rivalry among external powers."

He said the people of Lebanon should make decisions regarding their own future.

The president also called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying: "Israel's attacks against Lebanon must be brought to an immediate end."

He welcomed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire, adding that Lebanon's security "cannot be considered separately from regional peace."

"The fate of the Middle East should not continually be written through conflict, destruction and suffering. This region also deserves peace, tranquility and prosperity," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye wants Lebanon to regain stability, strengthen its institutions and enable its people to look to the future with confidence.

He added that Ankara is ready to provide technical support and deepen cooperation, noting that this commitment was recently conveyed to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.