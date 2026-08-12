Perseid meteor shower to light up night skies across Türkiye

Stargazers across Türkiye and the Northern Hemisphere are preparing to witness the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower overnight on Wednesday, benefiting from unusually dark sky conditions created by a new moon.

The Perseids are caused by Earth passing through debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Tiny particles burn up in the atmosphere at high speed, producing bright streaks commonly called shooting stars.

In Türkiye, astronomers expect optimal viewing conditions between 2:00 a.m. (2300GMT) and sunrise on Thursday.

Observers are advised to head away from city lights to locations with clear horizons. No special equipment is needed.

Under ideal conditions, up to about 100 Perseid meteors could be visible per hour during the peak, although actual numbers depend on weather, light pollution and observing conditions.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) is also holding its 28th Sky Observation Event at Emre Lake in the western province of Afyonkarahisar from Aug. 12-15. Hundreds of visitors gathered in the region for expert-led telescope sessions and dedicated Perseid stargazing.

The Perseids remain active through late August, but the night of Aug. 12-13 is the main viewing period this year.

The meteor shower's peak coincides with another major astronomical event Wednesday: a total solar eclipse.