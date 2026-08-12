Trump says he took secret flight out of Türkiye amid possible threat

US President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that the Secret Service and military directed him to use a "different plane" when departing Türkiye last month following a NATO summit, citing safety concerns.

"It's only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do. So I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go in a different flight, a different plane, equal safety," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after returning from Ohio.

"They wanted me to do it, so I do it. I do what they say," he said.

"I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats," he added, without elaborating.

His remarks came when asked about a report in The Washington Post that he secretly switched aircraft after initially appearing to board Air Force One in Ankara.

According to the report, Trump was moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft in a covert operation, while Air Force One continued to fly with White House officials, security personnel and journalists aboard.

The Washington Post reported that the operation was prompted by an alleged assassination threat from Iran and involved Trump being moved from Air Force One through an airport catering vehicle before boarding another aircraft.

The operation took place following Trump's participation in the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.