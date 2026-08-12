German rights group files criminal complaint against Meta over AI glasses

A German digital rights organization filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against Meta and several companies involved in selling its AI-powered smart glasses, alleging that the devices violate the country's privacy laws.

The complaint targets the management of Meta Platforms Technologies Ireland, eyewear brands Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as retailers Fielmann, Apollo-Optik, Mister Spex and MediaMarkt.

HateAid said the sale of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, particularly the Wayfarer Gen 2 model, violated Germany's Telecommunications-Digital Services Data Protection Act.

The law prohibits the manufacture or sale of communications devices disguised as ordinary objects and designed to record images or private conversations without consent. Violations can carry a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine.

HateAid argued that Meta's glasses are difficult to distinguish from conventional Ray-Ban products and that the small light indicating when the camera is recording does not provide sufficient warning to people nearby.

"There is nowhere people are safe from smart glasses," HateAid Managing Director Josephine Ballon said, warning that people could be filmed at any moment and later exposed online.