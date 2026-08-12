US in 'total control' of Strait of Hormuz, Trump says

The United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.



"We totally control the Strait of Hormuz. We have control over it; nobody else, only us," he told reporters.



He went on to say he did not trust Iran.



"I'm the last person to trust Iran. They've lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don't have control."



The dispute over transit rights in the strait, a key international route for oil, gas and fertilizer, is considered one of the main triggers for the recent escalation in the military conflict between Washington and Tehran.



Before the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was largely undisturbed.



Around a fifth of the world's oil demand was transported via the waterway, which is also crucial for the transport of liquefied natural gas and fertilizer.



After the war began, Iran brought shipping traffic to a virtual standstill through attacks on ships and threats. As a result, prices for oil and gas soared, prompting inflation to surge around the world.



The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said commercial shipping remained at reduced levels in the strait.



Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacks, attempted attacks, and "harassment activity" persisted in the area, the UKMTO said.



"These actions continue to demonstrate Iran's intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels."

