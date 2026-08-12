South Korea’s former President Yoon indicted over martial law justification campaign

South Korean special counsel indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday on charges of abusing his power by ordering officials to justify his failed martial law declaration to the United States and other major partner countries, according to local media.

The indictment marks the first criminal case brought against Yoon by Kwon's special counsel team, Yonhap News reported.

The latest development adds another legal challenge for the jailed former president, who is already facing multiple trials linked to his December 2024 martial law bid, allegations involving his wife, and other offenses.

According to investigators, Yoon instructed officials at the presidential National Security Office and the Foreign Ministry shortly after declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, to send messages to key foreign governments defending the emergency order.

The countries and blocs allegedly targeted included the United States, Britain and Japan, as well as members of the European Union, according to the special counsel.

Investigators allege that Shin Won-sik, who was national security adviser at the time, carried out the order with his deputy, Kim Tae-hyo, using the National Intelligence Service.

Shin was also indicted Wednesday on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

Yoon now faces at least eight cases related to the martial law bid.

The 65-year-old prosecutor turned politician was ousted from office last year, cutting short his five-year term.



