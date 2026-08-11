Uzbekistan sends special task force to Russia after 8 of its citizens killed in Ukrainian drone attack

Uzbekistan sent a special task force to Russia after eight Uzbek citizens were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial facilities in Russia's Tatarstan region, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

The task force includes representatives of Uzbekistan's emergency situations, foreign affairs and health ministries, as well as the Agency for Migration and other relevant authorities, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it will assist those injured and the families of the victims.

"In accordance with the instructions, a special task force consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Agency for Migration and other relevant organizations has been sent to the Russian Federation and is taking all necessary measures," it said.

The Uzbek government also established a commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ochilboy Ramatov, which will arrange a special flight to return the victims' bodies to Uzbekistan and provide assistance to their families.

Representatives of Uzbekistan's Consulate General in Kazan and the Agency for Migration arrived at the scene and are working with Russian authorities.

The drone attack on facilities in Tatarstan killed 13 people, including a child, according to Russian authorities. More than 70 people sought medical assistance, with 25 reportedly hospitalized. Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were among the victims.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges in connection with the attack. Authorities in Tatarstan have declared a period of mourning.

The attack came amid a series of Ukrainian long-range drone strikes against Russian regions. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of deliberately targeting civilian and industrial infrastructure.



