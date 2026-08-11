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News Economy Türkiye's trade sales volume drops, retail sales rise in June

Türkiye's trade sales volume drops, retail sales rise in June

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published August 11,2026 12:20 PM
Updated August 11,2026 12:21 PM
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TÜRKIYES TRADE SALES VOLUME DROPS, RETAIL SALES RISE IN JUNE
(File Photo)

Türkiye's overall trade sales volume decreased by 4.5% year-on-year in June, while retail sales rose by 11.8%, official data reveals.

On a monthly basis, the country's trade sales volume went up by 1.9% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Tuesday. Retail sales also increased by 0.7%.

Motor vehicle and motorcycle sales volume fell by 13.8%, and wholesale trade decreased by 9.4% in June compared to the same month last year.

Month-on-month, motor vehicle sales volume dropped by 5.7%, while wholesale trade increased by 4%.

Within the retail sector, non-food sales excluding automotive fuel surged by 17.6% annually in June, according to the institute's figures.

Data from the file Ekran Resmi 2026-08-11 11.30.58.jpg showed that computer, book, and telecommunications equipment sales recorded the highest annual jump with a 28.8% rise.

Mail order and internet retail sales also expanded significantly, growing by 22.4% year-on-year.

Food, drinks, and tobacco sales grew by 2.9% annually, while automotive fuel retail sales rose by 1.1% during the same period.