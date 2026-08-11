Syrian court sentences ex-president Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a press conference with Iraq's Prime Minister in Damascus on July 16, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

A criminal court in Damascus on Tuesday sentenced former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia after convicting him of premeditated murder, torture, arbitrary detention and crimes against humanity, the SANA news agency reported.

Judge Al-Aryan of the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus said witness testimony established Assad's role in the crimes as "the highest decision-maker," and that he had used state institutions to facilitate their commission.

The court convicted Assad of premeditated murder of multiple victims, including children, torture, arbitrary detention and crimes against humanity, and sentenced him to death in absentia.