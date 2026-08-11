Trump administration extends limited shipping waiver to keep oil flowing amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump's administration extended a limited waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days on Monday to support domestic fuel supplies amid disruptions caused by the Iran war, according to a White House spokesperson.

The extension allows foreign-flagged vessels to transport certain energy resources between US ports, easing restrictions imposed under the century-old shipping law.

Unlike the previous blanket waiver, the new extension will be applied on a voyage-by-voyage basis. The Pentagon will consult the US Maritime Administration to determine whether individual shipments qualify, according to White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

She said the waiver was extended to ensure that the US military and key industries maintain uninterrupted access to critical resources.

"Data shows the waiver has driven a significant increase in domestic deliveries of essential products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel," Rogers wrote on the US social media firm X.

The latest extension is expected to remain in effect until mid-November. Trump initially issued a 60-day waiver on March 17 before extending it for another 90 days in May.

The administration narrowed the scope of the latest measure following concerns raised by the US maritime industry that a broader waiver could undermine domestic shipbuilders and shipping companies.

The Jones Act, formally part of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, generally requires goods transported between US ports to be carried aboard vessels built, owned and operated by Americans.

Since the initial waiver was introduced, around 210 voyages that would otherwise have been prohibited have been completed, according to US Maritime Administration data. Most of the vessels transported gasoline or crude oil.

The extension comes as restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy supplies and place upward pressure on oil prices.

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve holdings also fell by about 6.1 million barrels last week to 298.7 million barrels, their lowest level since 1983.



